Japan’s Inui Global Logistics has placed an order at two compatriot shipyards for the construction of four 40,000 dwt bulk carriers.

The Tokyo-headquartered owner has split the newbuilds between Imabari Shipbuilding and Nagasaki-based Oshima Shipbuilding.

Brokers report the deal is worth around $122m in total, or $30.5m per ship.

The quartet will add to Inui’s fleet of 22 Japanese-built handysize bulkers with delivery scheduled in 2025.