Iranian shipping companies blacklisted in latest US sanctions

The US has imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country’s intelligence minister.

The sanctions has blacklisted the Bonyad Mostazafan, a foundation controlled by Khamenei that has activities in critical sectors of Iran’s economy, including finance, energy, construction, and mining and its subsidiaries.

One of the blacklisted subsidiaries of the foundation, Parsian Tourism and Recreational Centers Company runs Sina Port and Marine Services Development Company, Bonyad Shipping Agencies Company, Bonyad Eastern Railway Company, and Sina Pars Rail Company.

The general cargo ship Bosco Gilan is also being identified as blocked property in which Bonyad Shipping Agencies has an interest.

Last month, Iran’s national shipping firm National Iranian Tanker Company was blacklisted by the US.