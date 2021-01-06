IRISL hit by further US sanctions

The United States has blacklisted 17 companies and one individual in connection with Iran’s metals industry in the latest round of sanctions against Iran.

Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Company (HDASCO), a subsidiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), and Majid Sajdeh, a principal executive officer of HDASCO are among the sanctioned companies and individual.

In the previous sanctions against Iran, the country’s National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) and IRISL were both targeted.

The US said it would continue to aggressively implement sanctions with respect to the Iranian regime.