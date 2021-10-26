EnvironmentEuropeTankersTech

Italians set about developing chemical tankers to run on alternative fuels

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 26, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
RINA

Italian classification society RINA has signed a cooperation agreement with fellow ship designer Marine Engineering Services (MES) to jointly develop chemical tanker concepts that will use alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

RINA and MES have underlined three innovative 13,000 dwt ship designs, which include a chemical tanker fuelled by methanol, also able to supply bunkering of methanol fuel to other vessels; an LNG dual-fuel chemical tanker designed as ammonia-ready, capable of being retrofitted as an ammonia-fuelled ship in the future; and a dual-fuel LPG-ready chemical tanker.

The partnership will see MES provide its competence in designing gas and chemical tankers with new technologies, whilst RINA will share its expertise in the energy transition towards compliance with IMO’s decarbonisation goals.

“High efficiency and deep optimisation will be combined with the latest technologies for alternative fuels, to provide the best solution to the market. We trust RINA will support us in the definition of the turnkey solution,” MES said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 26, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button