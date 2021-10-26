Italians set about developing chemical tankers to run on alternative fuels

Italian classification society RINA has signed a cooperation agreement with fellow ship designer Marine Engineering Services (MES) to jointly develop chemical tanker concepts that will use alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

RINA and MES have underlined three innovative 13,000 dwt ship designs, which include a chemical tanker fuelled by methanol, also able to supply bunkering of methanol fuel to other vessels; an LNG dual-fuel chemical tanker designed as ammonia-ready, capable of being retrofitted as an ammonia-fuelled ship in the future; and a dual-fuel LPG-ready chemical tanker.

The partnership will see MES provide its competence in designing gas and chemical tankers with new technologies, whilst RINA will share its expertise in the energy transition towards compliance with IMO’s decarbonisation goals.

“High efficiency and deep optimisation will be combined with the latest technologies for alternative fuels, to provide the best solution to the market. We trust RINA will support us in the definition of the turnkey solution,” MES said in a statement.