Japanese engine manufactures join forces to focus on hydrogen

Three of Japan’s leading marine engine manufacturers, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Technology., and Japan Engine Corporation have established a joint venture company called HyEng Corporation

The new corporation, which will concentrate on the development of hydrogen-fuelled marine engines, was initially announced at the Zero Emission Ships seminar organised by The Nippon Foundation in May.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries will develop medium-speed 4-stroke engines, Yanmar Power Technology will focus on medium- and high-speed 4-stroke engines, and Japan Engine Corporation will embark on the development of low-speed 2-stroke engines.

All three simultaneous developments will enhance the product line-up of propulsion and auxiliary generator engines for a wide range of vessels, with hydrogen fuel storage and supply components also being developed as part of an integrated fuel system.

The three partners said in a statement: “By cooperating on common fundamental technologies such as basic experiments and analysis on hydrogen combustion, materials, and sealing techniques, as well as classification society requirements, each company aims to bring hydrogen-fuelled engines to the market by 2025.”

Kawasaki Heavy is also the builder of the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier and is building a hydrogen supply chain between Australia and Japan with the Japanese government very keen to develop hydrogen as a future major source of energy.