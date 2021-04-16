Japanese offshore wind maintenance unit launched

Japan’s Mitsui and Hokutaku have jointly established Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) for the purpose of providing inspection and maintenance services for offshore wind sector.

According to Mitsui, HOM will carry out inspection and maintenance for wind power equipment ranging from turbines to foundation structures.

The newly-established company will also aim to contribute to the establishment of a competitive domestic supply chain for offshore wind through agency services for quality control and inspections relating to the procurement of wind power equipment.

“We see the establishment of HOM as a step toward the realisation of an eco-friendly society through contribution to the offshore wind power industry,” Mitsui said in a statement.

Offshore wind power is said to be a key industrial field under the Green Growth Strategy announced by the Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in December 2020. The strategy calls for the formation of 30-45 GW of capacity by 2040.