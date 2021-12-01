Japanese tanker firms invest in Finnish AI navigation startup

Three Japanese domestic tanker operators have invested in a Finnish smart navigation firm.

Groke Technologies was established in October 2019 to develop autonomous-related navigation solutions. It has since gained the backing of Japanese bluechip Mitsubishi Corporation.

Groke announced this week that it has raised funds from three Japanese tanker operators – Uyeno Transtech, Tsurumi Sunmarine and Asahi Tanker, leading names in the local coastal tanker industry.

“Together, they will contribute to solving the problem of a serious shortage of seafarers in the domestic shipping industry in Japan through this investment,” Groke stated in a release.

Using cameras and sensors installed onboard, Groke has developed a situational awareness system.

Japan’s big three shipping lines – K Line, MOL and NYK – are all developing their own AI-backed navigational systems at the moment.