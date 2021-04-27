Dry CargoGreater China

Jinhui Shipping snaps up Norwester Maritime supramax

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 28, 2021
Chinese bulk carrier operator Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has announced the acquisition of 2006-built 52,525 dwt supramax bulker Makiki from Greek owner Norwester Maritime.

The Philippine-built vessel was sold for a price of $9.3m, slightly lower than VesselsValue’s estimate of $9.93m

The vessel is expected for delivery between May 17 and June 10 this year.

Jinhui currently owns 19 bulkers made up of 17 supramaxes and two post-panamaxes.

