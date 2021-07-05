Johannah Christensen appointed CEO of Global Maritime Forum

As the Global Maritime Forum picks up steam, it has decided to more corporatise its structure.

The international not-profit organisation has appointed Johannah Christensen as chief executive officer and expanded its executive management team, with the appointment of Kasper Søgaard as managing director.

Christensen, stepped up from a position of managing director – head of projects & programmes. Prior to establishing the Global Maritime Forum, Christensen has helped businesses to address global challenges in a variety of different roles at The Index Project, Scandinavian think tank Monday Morning, the World Economic Forum and as an independent advisor.

The head of research, Kasper Søgaard, was appointed managing director – head of institutional strategy and development. Before joining the Global Maritime Forum, Søgaard worked for the Danish government in a variety of roles including as head of division at the Danish Ministry of Business responsible for maritime policy and as director of shipping policy at the Danish Maritime Authority.

“The Global Maritime Forum is seeing a rapid development and a growing interest from key stakeholders to support its mission. Johannah Christensen has been pivotal for the Global Maritime Forum’s results to date and I look forward to working together with her as the organisation’s chief executive officer,” said Peter Stokes, chairman of the Global Maritime Forum.