John Angelicoussis suffers heart attack, daughter takes over as interim CEO

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 22, 2021
John Angelicoussis, 72, Greece’s largest shipowner, suffered a heart attack on Saturday and is in a serious condition at a hospital in Athens.

Maria Angelicoussis, who has assumed the role of acting CEO of the Angelicoussis Group, said yesterday: “We understand the interest in my father’s condition. We will provide an update when we can and as appropriate, but in the meantime we kindly request that the privacy of my father and his family are respected at this most worrying time.”

Angelicoussis joined his father’s company in 1973 and has since grown it to become the largest shipowner in Greece in tonnage terms with a fleet of more than 130 vessels including tankers, dry bulk carriers and gas carriers.

