K Line branches out into tidal energy

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 4, 2021
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is branching out into tidal energy. The Japanese shipowner is working with Chubu Electric Power and Ireland’s DP Energy to develop a tidal energy project in Nova Scotia, Canada. This project will be the first tidal energy project in which Japanese companies will participate overseas.

Three underwater turbine generators are planned to be installed in the Bay of Fundy, with the aim to start operation of the first turbine in 2023. The project holds a 15-year power purchase agreement with Nova Scotia Power and is a recipient of an approximately C$30m ($24m) grant from Natural Resources Canada.

