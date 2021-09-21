AsiaOperations

K Line orders eight car carriers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
K Line

Fresh from receiving its first LNG-fuelled car carrier, Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is adding more of this ship type.

The Tokyo-headquartered line revealed today orders for eight 7,000 ceu LNG-fuelled car carriers. The ships, which will deliver between 2023 and 2025, will be built at Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Astonishing amounts of money have been spent on vehicle carrier newbuilds in recent weeks, driving asset prices through the roof with a total of $4.5bn, including options, having been agreed year to date.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button