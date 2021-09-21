K Line orders eight car carriers

Fresh from receiving its first LNG-fuelled car carrier, Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) is adding more of this ship type.

The Tokyo-headquartered line revealed today orders for eight 7,000 ceu LNG-fuelled car carriers. The ships, which will deliver between 2023 and 2025, will be built at Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Astonishing amounts of money have been spent on vehicle carrier newbuilds in recent weeks, driving asset prices through the roof with a total of $4.5bn, including options, having been agreed year to date.