K Line set to take delivery of landmark ammonia-powered newcastlemax in 2026

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), together with Itochu, Nihon Shipyard, Mitsui E&S Machinery, and NS United Kaiun Kaisha have obtained an approval in principle (AiP) from classification society, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for the design of a 200,000 dwt ammonia-fuelled newcastlemax bulk carrier. The vessel was developed by Nihon Shipyard with government backing.

K Line said in a release today it now aims to order the ship with a view to taking delivery in 2026, something that would be a very significant advance for the dry bulk segment in its pursuit of alternative fuels.

Nihon Shipyard is also involved in another pioneering green dry bulk development, working with Hong Kong’s Pacific Basin to produce methanol-powered ships.