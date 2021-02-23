AmericasOffshoreOffshore Wind

K2 Management chosen for Maryland offshore wind project

K2 Management has been appointed owner’s engineer by US Wind on the Maryland Offshore Wind Project off the coast of the US state of Maryland.

K2 Management will be supporting US Wind with project management during the development phase of the 270MW project. The scope also includes design and engineering and package management, including tender and negotiation support.

Jeff Grybowski, CEO at US Wind, commented: “US Wind has big plans to deliver offshore wind to Maryland, contributing to the long-term economic growth of the state with employment opportunities and local investments. We appointed K2 Management as owner’s engineer on our flagship MarWin project to elevate the technical capabilities on what will be Maryland’s largest offshore wind project.”

The MarWin project is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

