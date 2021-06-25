AsiaDry Cargo

Keith Denholm takes up new posting with IMC

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 25, 2021
Keith Denholm has been appointed commercial director at IMC Dry Bulk, part of the Tsao family controlled IMC Industrial Group (IMCIG).

“We are very pleased to have Keith Denholm onboard. His extensive experience in dry bulk shipping and commodity trading will be very valuable to IMC and to our ongoing expansion in the dry bulk operating segment,” said Frederik Guttormsen, managing director of IMC Shipping Group.

“IMC, with its vast maritime portfolio, is in a strong position to capture market opportunities and to take a leading role in innovation in the industry. I am looking forward to contribute with my experience and to continue adding value to our clients in this period of growth and innovation,” Denholm commented.

Denholm, part of the well known Scottish shipping dynasty, has held many senior positions within dry bulk over the years including at Pacific Carriers, Malaysian Bulk Carriers and Eagle Bulk.

