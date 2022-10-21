AmericasContainersFinance and Insurance

KKR comes in with $200m credit facility for Flexport Capital

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 21, 2022
0 7 1 minute read

Flexport Capital, the trade financing arm of digital forwarder Flexport, has secured a credit facility of up to $200 million from separate insurance accounts managed by private equity giant KKR.

Flexport Capital provides companies access to flexible working capital for inventory and logistics expenses, using data to gain visibility into a customer’s overall supply chain health and to understand their working capital needs and then evaluating purchase order data and inventory-in-transit in order to provide liquidity to businesses.

“Flexport Capital began from the belief that a company’s supply chain should be a core competitive advantage and growth enabler, not a working capital impediment,” said Justin Sherlock, head of Flexport Capital. “With deeper visibility into overall supply chain health, we can help businesses of all sizes – and their partners – to remove liquidity constraints in the midst of uncertainty.”

Companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s—used Flexport technology to move nearly $19bn of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 21, 2022
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button