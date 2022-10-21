KKR comes in with $200m credit facility for Flexport Capital

Flexport Capital, the trade financing arm of digital forwarder Flexport, has secured a credit facility of up to $200 million from separate insurance accounts managed by private equity giant KKR.

Flexport Capital provides companies access to flexible working capital for inventory and logistics expenses, using data to gain visibility into a customer’s overall supply chain health and to understand their working capital needs and then evaluating purchase order data and inventory-in-transit in order to provide liquidity to businesses.

“Flexport Capital began from the belief that a company’s supply chain should be a core competitive advantage and growth enabler, not a working capital impediment,” said Justin Sherlock, head of Flexport Capital. “With deeper visibility into overall supply chain health, we can help businesses of all sizes – and their partners – to remove liquidity constraints in the midst of uncertainty.”

Companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s—used Flexport technology to move nearly $19bn of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021.