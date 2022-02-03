Korean scrubber manufacturer develops carbon capture system in partnership with Samsung Heavy

Another scrubber manufacturer is developing the obvious version 2.0 of their inventions. Class society Korean Register (KR) has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Panasia and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for their onboard carbon capture and storage system.

The optimised wet absorption type carbon dioxide capture device developed by SHI and Panasia is the result of three years of joint R&D. The system is the very first of its kind to be developed in South Korea.

Kim Daeheon, executive vice president of KR’s R&D division, said: “This AIP is an extremely important step to help shipping companies stay compliant with the stringent decarbonisation regulations.”

Alongside Panasia, there are a host of other scrubber manufacturers, predominantly in Europe, who have been developing carbon capture systems.