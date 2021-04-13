Koreans collaborate on GHG reduction goals

Classification society Korean Register (KR) and South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industry (HHI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together on decarbonisation and forthcoming IMO regulations.

Under the agreement, KR and HHI Group have agreed to work together to: research optimal solutions to improve the energy efficiency existing ship index (EEXI); develop measures to improve ship operation efficiency to improve carbon intensity indicator (CII); work together on the joint development of non-carbon fueled vessels such as ammonia and hydrogen; and explore ways enhancing the environmental life cycle of a ship by reducing gas emissions.

Moving forward, KR and HHI group will provide technical support to shipping companies enabling them to respond to the new environmental regulations while strengthening the Korean shipbuilding industry’s technical superiority in the global market.

Kim Dae-heon, executive vice president of KR R&D division, said: “We are determined to find the best technical solutions to the environmental regulations currently facing the shipping industry. This MOU brings KR and HHI Group together, sharing our expertise and HHI Group’s industry-leading ship building technology to develop eco-friendly ships for a safer and more sustainable future.”

Joo Won-Ho, executive vice president of Technical Department of Hyundai Heavy Industries, stated: “Having the world’s strongest track record for building ships propelled by dual fuel such as LNG, LPG and methanol, HHI group will endeavor to develop various technologies to effectively respond to the strengthened environmental regulations thereby creating values for the future market. Through continuous R&D activities and the construction of eco-friendly ships, we will do our best to realise ESG in the shipbuilding sector.”

The IMO announced the enforcement of more stringent environmental regulations at the 75th MEPC meeting in order to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and carbon dioxide by 70% by 2050, compared to 2008 levels.