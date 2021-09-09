Kpler buys ClipperData

Two of shipping’s most used data and analytics firms are merging. French commodity tracker Kpler has acquired New York-headquartered cargo data company ClipperData. No price for the transaction has been revealed.

In a release Kpler stated yesterday: “By integrating the best of the two businesses (proprietary data, technology, analysis and people), the ambition of Kpler is to provide commodity professionals with the highest level of market transparency, and allow them to further increase their understanding of the market.”

“Kpler and ClipperData have built their reputations around high quality proprietary data, each with exclusive sources and unique applications of machine learning. We are looking forward to integrating these complementary attributes to bring to the industry a product of unrivalled comprehensiveness and accuracy,” commented Jean Maynier, chief technology officer at Kpler.

The Kpler platform provides proprietary data and analytics including global flows, storage and freight on more than 40 commodities including crude oil, refined products, LNG, LPG, and dry bulk.

Beginning with a database of global cargoes of crude oil and refined products in 2013, ClipperData’s market coverage has grown to include liquefied gases, lubricants, grains, containerships, and petrochemicals.