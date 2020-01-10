KSS Line adds another VLGC at Hyundai Heavy

KSS Line adds another VLGC at Hyundai Heavy

January 10th, 2020 Asia, Gas, Shipyards 0 comments

South Korean owner KSS Line has placed an order at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of another VLGC, adding to its existing order of three VLGCs at the yard.

The latest 84,000 cu m gas carrier, fitted with scrubbers, is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 and will go on long-term charter with BGN Group.

KSS Line said it is still in discussions with potential charterers in the market and is looking to further expand its fleet.

KSS Line currently owns a fleet of 21 ships made up of six oil tankers and 15 LPG carriers including 12 VLGCs and three mid-sized gas carriers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.