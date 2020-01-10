Home Sector Gas KSS Line adds another VLGC at Hyundai Heavy January 10th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Gas, Shipyards

South Korean owner KSS Line has placed an order at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of another VLGC, adding to its existing order of three VLGCs at the yard.

The latest 84,000 cu m gas carrier, fitted with scrubbers, is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 and will go on long-term charter with BGN Group.

KSS Line said it is still in discussions with potential charterers in the market and is looking to further expand its fleet.

KSS Line currently owns a fleet of 21 ships made up of six oil tankers and 15 LPG carriers including 12 VLGCs and three mid-sized gas carriers.