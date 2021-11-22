ContainersGreater China

Lars Christiansen takes top job at CU Lines

Sam Chambers November 22, 2021
Liner veteran Lars Christiansen has been appointed co-CEO at one of this year’s fastest growing carriers, China United Lines (CU Lines).

Christiansen, whose career includes stints at Maersk, United Arab Shipping Co and Hapag-Lloyd, joins CU Lines as it emerges from its Chinese roots to become a fully fledged global carrier.

CU Lines has added many intra-Asia services this year as well as entering the transpacific, Asia-Europe and Middle East trades.

In a release, CU Lines said Christiansen would serve as the “driving force” leading CULines towards further international development.

