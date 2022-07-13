Latsis family tipped to have made boxship foray

One of Greece’s best known shipowning families is being tipped to enter the boxship sector.

Alphaliner is reporting the Latsis family looks like it has concluded a resale with Shoei Kisen for a newbuild 1,984 teu ship under construction by the Japanese owner’s sister firm, Imabari Shipbuilding.

Alphaliner carries a photo of the ship under construction, with a yellow funnel with a blue L, the house colours of Latsis ships. The vessel has been named Marla Tiger, with the Marla prefix being a contraction of Marianna Latsis, the mother of Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis who set up the Latsis shipmanagement outlets Marla Dry Bulk Shipmanagement and Marla Tankers in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

There is speculation too that Latsis has moved for two other sister boxships also due for delivery from Imabari later this year.