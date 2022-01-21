AsiaGas

Liquefied hydrogen seaborne trades start in earnest

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 21, 2022
Australia’s first commercial shipment of liquid hydrogen (LH2) will head to Japan aboard the Suiso Frontier, the world’s first LH2 carrier, which was welcomed Down Under today by the nation’s prime minister, Scott Morrison.

The Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) project turns coal and biomass feed stock from Victoria into LH2, chilled to minus 253C and liquified to less than 800 times its gaseous volume.

“The HESC project puts Australia at the forefront of the global energy transition to lower emissions through clean hydrogen, which is a fuel of the future,” Morrison said today as the first shipment readied to head back to Japan where the Susio Frontier was built.

“The arrival of the Suiso Frontier marks the dawn of Australia’s hydrogen industry,” chair of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) Yoshinori Kanehana said.

KHI built the landmark vessel as well as a dedicated LH2 terminal in Kobe to kickstart this new Asia Pacific energy tradelane.

Suiso Frontier has one, 1,250 cu m vacuum-insulated, Type C storage tank with KHI now working on creating larger designs.

