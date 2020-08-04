EuropeGasGreater ChinaShipyards

LNT Marine, Wuhu Shipyard and SDARI partner up on LNG carrier design

David Wu’s marine technology unit LNT Marine has signed with China’s Wuhu Shipyard and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) to jointly develop a LNG carrier design.

The parties aim to develop a 40,000 cu m LNG carrier named Wuhumax, which will be a shallow draft LNG carrier optimised for trade on the Yangtze river with limited air and water draught.

According to LNT, the design will be based on the LNT A-BOX containment system and is suitable for re-loading of cargoes. It is being developed to meet the growing demand for local and regional distribution of LNG.

Another David Wu-backed marine technology firm, CGR Arctic Marine, formed a joint venture with Chinese yard Wuzhou Shipbuilding last year for the design and promotion of technologies for small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

