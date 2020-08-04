LNT Marine, Wuhu Shipyard and SDARI partner up on LNG carrier design

David Wu’s marine technology unit LNT Marine has signed with China’s Wuhu Shipyard and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) to jointly develop a LNG carrier design.

The parties aim to develop a 40,000 cu m LNG carrier named Wuhumax, which will be a shallow draft LNG carrier optimised for trade on the Yangtze river with limited air and water draught.

According to LNT, the design will be based on the LNT A-BOX containment system and is suitable for re-loading of cargoes. It is being developed to meet the growing demand for local and regional distribution of LNG.

Another David Wu-backed marine technology firm, CGR Arctic Marine, formed a joint venture with Chinese yard Wuzhou Shipbuilding last year for the design and promotion of technologies for small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels.