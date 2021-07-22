Lomar Shipping sets up scholarship in memory of late CEO Achim Boehme

Lomar Shipping has established a scholarship programme in Bremen, Germany to support young people pursuing careers in shipping in honour of Achim Boehme, the late CEO, who died from cancer in July 2020.

Boehme’s legacy will be carried forward through the Achim Boehme Scholarship programme, which will initially help shipping students at Hochschule Bremen – City University of Applied Sciences.

Nicholas Georgiou, who succeeded Achim Boehme as CEO in October 2020, said: “Achim’s passing left a massive void among all of us who knew and worked with him – within Lomar and in the wider shipping industry. He was a great leader and innovator who inspired the development of so many in our profession. This scholarship programme will perpetuate Achim Boehme’s lifelong contribution to shipping by helping to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

The scholarship is dedicated to students taking degree programs in International Ship Management – Nautical Sciences B.Sc. (ISMN) and International Shipping and Chartering B.A. (ISSC).

Achim Boehme, who died prematurely at the age of 56, joined Lomar’s management team as chief financial officer in early 2010 and was promoted to CEO that same year. He was also general manager of Lomar Deutschland.