Louisiana oil spill as tank platform collapses

An oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, on Monday, spilling thousands of gallons of oil into the water.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma was notified by the National Response Center that the platform experienced a structural failure that caused a tank to fall into the water and spill the fuel into the Gulf. Hilcorp estimated less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water.

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services has been hired for the oil spill removal, which includes 4,500 feet of containment boom, three skimming vessels, and five response vessels.

There have been no reports of impact on wildlife at this time, and the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.