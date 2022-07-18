AmericasPorts and Logistics
Macquarie buys into Brazilian port sector
Australia’s Macquarie has entered the Brazilian ports sector.
Brazilian railway operator Rumo has sold two sugar and grain terminals at the port of Santos for $260m to local port operator Corredor Logistica e Infraestrutura (CLI).
CLI, which up to the deal was wholly owned by private equity fund IG4, will receive an investment from Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V to help fund the deal. Macquarie will share control of CLI with IG4 after acquiring a 50% stake.