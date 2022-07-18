AmericasPorts and Logistics

Macquarie buys into Brazilian port sector

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 18, 2022
Porto de Santos

Australia’s Macquarie has entered the Brazilian ports sector.

Brazilian railway operator Rumo has sold two sugar and grain terminals at the port of Santos for $260m to local port operator Corredor Logistica e Infraestrutura (CLI).

CLI, which up to the deal was wholly owned by private equity fund IG4, will receive an investment from Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V to help fund the deal. Macquarie will share control of CLI with IG4 after acquiring a 50% stake.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

