Maersk Drilling awarded jackup contract with Petrogas

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrogas E&P Netherlands for 2008-built jackup rig Maersk Resolute to perform well maintenance and drill a side-track of the A9 well at the P9 Horizon field in the Dutch North Sea.

The one-well contract is scheduled to commence in April 2021, and is for an estimated 45 days with a value of around $4.5m.

Maersk Resolute will be equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system, which the company says will reduce NOx emissions by up to 98%.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re happy to add this contract for Petrogas which will bring Maersk Resolute back to work on an extreme extended reach well at P9 Horizon which the rig originally completed in the autumn of 2019. Operations in the Dutch North Sea come with a strict focus on protecting the environment, and we fully support this as part of our ambition of providing responsible drilling.”

Maersk Resolute is currently warm-stacked in Denmark, and following the completion of the contract with Petrogas it will move on to commence two-well contract for Dana Petroleum Netherlands.