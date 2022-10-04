Maersk eyes methanol bunkering trials in Singapore next year

Maersk Oil Trading, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, has joined forces with Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, Mitsui’s energy trading unit and class society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), to jointly conduct a detailed feasibility study of methanol bunkering logistics in Singapore.

The partnership will investigate the design of the bunkering vessel, safe operating procedures, fuel storage and regulatory considerations by utilising both Maersk Oil Trading and Mitsui group’s presence at the world’s top bunkering hub. ABS will support the study by providing an operational risk assessment.

This project is targeting to conduct an actual ship-to-ship bunkering operation to a vessel in the first half of 2023.

Maersk has been working hard to secure a supply of carbon-neutral methanol for its container vessels under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for delivery in 2024 and 2025. In April this year, Danish carrier, together with five other companies, moved to establish a 50,000 tons per annum green e-methanol plant in Singapore pending the successful conclusion of feasibility studies by the end of 2022.

“At A.P. Moller – Maersk, we have made great progress in identifying sources of green methanol and now developing and proving we can safely deliver it to our vessels is a key priority for us. It will contribute strongly to our target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040,” said Mikkel Kannegard, head of Maersk Oil Trading.

The new project is in line with the International Maritime Organization’s initial strategy to halve greenhouse gas emissions within the shipping industry by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, which is also aligned with the direction of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to achieve decarbonisation of the maritime industry in Singapore.

The Spokesperson of MPA said: “As the world’s top bunkering and transhipment hub port, MPA welcomes the news that our shipping industry is working on the use of methanol as a potential marine fuel. We look forward to engagement with the consortium on their trial, the outcomes of which will be useful for the global transition towards sustainable shipping.”