Maersk forms logistics JV in South Africa with Grindrod

Continuing its global logistics integrator quest, Maersk is forming a joint venture with South Africa’s Grindrod in which it will hold a 51% stake.

“We will have a far greater ability to seamlessly integrate solutions between ocean and the landside whilst weaving into our organisation an increased capability and experience through colleagues from Grindrod, who has long held a strong reputation in the landslide logistics space,” commented Jonathan Horn, area managing director for Maersk Southern Africa.

Xolani Mbambo, CEO of Grindrod Freight Services, said: “Our combined service offering will provide further flexibility and will ultimately contribute to making a positive difference in South Africa’s trade with the world.”