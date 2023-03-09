ContainersEurope

Maersk restarts direct bookings to Ukraine

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 9, 2023
Maersk

Maersk has restarted direct bookings to war-torn Ukraine from across the world.

Conceding that logistics operations in and around the country remain challenging one year on from the start of the war with Russia, the Danish carrier has come up with a plan to provide some container connectivity to Ukraine.

Maersk has launched a new, weekly barge service from the port of Constanta in Romania to the port of Reni in southwest Ukraine. This service is now fully operational across two routes – via the Constanta/Danube Channel and the Black Sea – with a transit time of approximately 1.5 days.

Bookings will be subject to operational capacity and the correct documentation being submitted, which includes the legal acceptance of a Ukraine clause due to ongoing risk in the area.

