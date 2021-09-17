Maersk revises annual forecast again, builds $14.5bn war chest

Maersk’s war chest for acquisitions is also sitting in record territory. The group said in February it expected to have a free cash flow above $3.5bn for 2021, something it now expects to be a minimum of $14.5bn.

“Given the persistent congestions and bottlenecks in the supply chains, APMM now expects the second half year 2021 to be stronger than previously anticipated, both Q3 and the full year 2021,” the company stated in a release.

Speaking with Reuters yesterday, Maersk’s CEO Søren Skou said he expects global trade volumes to grow 7%-8% this year compared with 2020.