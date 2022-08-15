Maersk signs long-term transport deal with Singaporean furniture retailer

Singaporean furniture retailer Castlery and Danish carrier Maersk today announced a multi-year global integrated logistics and fulfilment partnership.

The partnership will enable Castlery to offer delivery for customers, reducing wait times for orders to one to two months, approximately three times faster than the industry average of three to six months.

“Partnering with an integrated logistics partner like Maersk for the long-term gives us an edge in being adaptable and flexible to navigate disruptions and ensure efficient supply chain management. Timely delivery is critical in a digital-first furniture business and we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a seamless shopping experience for our customers in Singapore and the international markets,” said Declan Ee,co-founder of Castlery.com.

Globally, Castlery intends to increase its total warehouse capacity by five times, with Maersk as a key partner in this build out.