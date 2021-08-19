AmericasContainersEurope

Maersk takes American NVOCC to court

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 19, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Maersk, the world’s largest containerline, has filed a suit in New York against Oceanic Container Line, an American NVOCC.

The suit brought by the Danish carrier accuses the New York-headquartered Oceanic Container Line of failing to pay its bills. Maersk is seeking around $309,000 in damages.

Maersk’s partner in the 2M alliance, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), also took Oceanic Container Line to court in New York two years ago in a similar case.

Oceanic Container Line owns and operates offices in major ports in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 19, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button