Maersk takes American NVOCC to court

Maersk, the world’s largest containerline, has filed a suit in New York against Oceanic Container Line, an American NVOCC.

The suit brought by the Danish carrier accuses the New York-headquartered Oceanic Container Line of failing to pay its bills. Maersk is seeking around $309,000 in damages.

Maersk’s partner in the 2M alliance, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), also took Oceanic Container Line to court in New York two years ago in a similar case.

Oceanic Container Line owns and operates offices in major ports in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.