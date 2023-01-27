Maersk to consolidate brands

Maersk is moving towards a single, unified brand that will see shipping lines Hamburg Süd and Sealand as well as newer acquired brands like Senator and LF Logistics discontinued and integrated into Maersk.

“We believe that by integrating these into the Maersk brand, we will be able to ease logistical difficulties, whilst also offering more variety, ease, and connectivity than ever before, all under one roof,” the company said in a notice to its customers.

Each brand in different geographies is expected to follow its own tailored timeline to transition towards a single brand. Maersk noted that the move was not a cost-cutting exercise.

APM Terminals, Maersk Container Industry (MCI), Svitzer, Maersk Supply Service (MSS), Maersk Training, and Maersk Line Limited (MLL) will continue to operate under their existing brand names.

“Our multi-brand approach has served us well over the years and all our brands have been successful in meeting the needs of customers. However, we know that having multiple brands creates complexity for our customers. Now is the right time to leap further into a unified brand to provide our customers with truly integrated logistics,” Maersk added.