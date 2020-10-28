Maersk to ship American Covid-19 vaccine around the world

Maersk has sealed a deal with COVAXX to ship the American pharmaceutical firm’s Covid-19 vaccine around the world when and if it gets approval by regulatory authorities.

COVAXX is currently conducting Phase 1 clinical trials of its vaccine in Taiwan and has an agreement with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to conduct Phase 2 trials in the United States, upon regulatory approval. The company has advanced pre-commitments for over 100m doses round the globe. In September, COVAXX announced an agreement with Dasa, the largest diagnostic medical company in Brazil to conduct a large-scale human efficacy clinical trial in South America’s largest country. Efficient and safe delivery of Covid-19 vaccines around the world is the most urgent logistics challenge we face today

Maersk will oversee all logistics activities to ensure efficient transportation to developing countries. The agreement provides for end-to-end supply chain management, packing and shipping, via air or ocean, ground transportation, warehouse storage and distribution to facilities to support COVAXX’s requirements for a pharmaceutical grade, temperature-controlled supply chain.

COVAXX is planning to manufacture 100m doses of its vaccine during early 2021, and a billion doses by the end of 2021.

“Efficient and safe delivery of Covid-19 vaccines around the world is the most urgent logistics challenge we face today. A. P. Moller – Maersk is committed to working closely with COVAXX to ensure smooth end-to-end global delivery of this vaccine as soon as it becomes available,” said Rob Townley, head of special project logistics at Maersk.