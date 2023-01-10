Maersk unveils new leadership team

Denmark’s A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced a new organisational structure and a new executive leadership team, following the appointment of Vincent Clerc as CEO.

The new structure is shaped around 15 roles and areas of responsibility, effective February 1, 2023.

The world’s second-largest liner said the executive leadership team would jointly own the execution of Maersk’s Integrator strategy and was composed to create strong alignment across the enterprise as well as clear ownership and accountability for key aspects of the next phase of Maersk’s strategy.

In addition to Clerc, the new leadership team comprises: Caroline Pontoppidan, chief corporate affairs officer and general counsel; Ditlev Blicher, president of Asia Pacific region; Henriette H. Thygesen, chief delivery officer; Johan Sigsgaard chief product officer – Ocean; Karsten Kildahl chief commercial officer & Latin America, Africa, and West-Central Asia; Katharina Poehlmann, head of strategy; Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals; Narin Phol, president North America region; Navneet Kapoor, chief technology and information officer; Patrick Jany, chief financial officer; Rabab Boulos, chief infrastructure officer; Rotem Hershko, chief product officer – logistics and services; Silvia Ding, head of transformation and

Susana Elvira Meire, chief people officer.

“This team includes leaders with a long tenure within Maersk, and leaders with experience from outside the company, bringing increased diversity of thought, age, gender and nationality. Together with the team, I look very much forward to continuing our strong momentum into the next phase of our strategy and I am excited to get to work in the new structure and together with all Maersk colleagues accelerate our business transformation,” said Clerc.