Marco Polo Marine forges South Korean offshore wind pact with Namsung Shipping and HA-Energy

Marco Polo Marine has joinded forces with Namsung Shipping and HA-Energy to pursue offshore wind vessel operations in South Korea.

A memorandum of understanding marks a milestone entry for the Singapore-based company into another major offshore wind market in Asia on the back of its expansion into Taiwan and Japan.

Namsung, best known as an intra-Asia operator, is South Korea’s legacy private shipping line, which recently expanded into the offshore wind as a strategic investor in the 1.5 GW fixed-bottom 100 wind turbine Chujin project. HA-Energy is a multi-discipline company in Korea, offering engineering, construction and commissioning services for various offshore platforms and marine vessels.

Marco Polo Marine said the parties would work together to own and operate ships such as crew transfer vessels, service operation vessels and commissioning service operation vessels.

Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine, said: “We have long anticipated Korea to be a key revenue-driving market for Marco Polo Marine, and therefore, we are extremely excited to join forces with some of the region’s most experienced maritime companies, Namsung and HA-E. The collaboration puts us in a great position to bring together our expertise in offshore wind vessels and tap into our local partners’ deep knowledge of the Korean market.”