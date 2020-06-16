Home Sector Operations Maritime UK releases sector recovery plan June 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Maritime UK has published a sector recovery plan to guide the industry through the current difficulties the maritime world faces.

The document was written by Maritime UK with its trade association and regional cluster members, and it sets out joint action for both industry and government across the three stages of recovery from the coronavirus crisis: restart, recover, renew.

The Maritime Sector Recovery Plan identifies priorities in several areas including environment, regional growth, people, innovation, and competitiveness.

“It is vital that government and industry work together to get all parts of the sector back on their feet and operating as soon as possible. Doing so will not only benefit one of Britain’s largest industrial sectors but particularly the coastal communities in which maritime supports significant economic activity,” said Harry Theochari, chairman of Maritime UK.

“We are committed to working with government to ensure the viability and profitability of our businesses as we move through the crisis. Such a significant economic shock to the economy will, however, require deep thinking about what has changed, how we adapt, and respond. It is also a moment to think about the kind of country and economy that we want to build, rather than simply rebuilding what we had before. That, coupled with the major grand challenges our sector faces, presents us with choices,” Theochari added.

The Maritime Sector Recovery Plan can be viewed here.