Marlow Navigation snaps up German offshore vessel player Opielok

Marlow Navigation of Cyprus has reached an agreement to take over Hamburg-based ship management company Opielok Offshore Carriers in a move to strengthen its footprint in the offshore sector.

The new company, named Marlow Offshore Carriers, will continue to offer technical and crew management in the offshore and renewables market.

Marlow said the negotiations to merge the two brands started last year, with a key focus on streamlining processes and benefiting from economies of scale which would result in improved services.

Opielok has been active in the offshore industry for over 20 years and currently owns a fleet of four medium-sized platform supply vessels, according to VesselsValue.

“This merger translates into a personal, flexible approach to client requirements fused with the additional advantage of a large well-structured shipmanagement company,” Marlow Navigation stated.