Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine pool

Baumarine by MaruKlav, the panamax pool managed by Marubeni and Torvald Klaveness, has welcomed Japan’s Mizuho Sangyo as its latest member.

The Imabari-headquartered shipowner has committed its 2006-built bulker Coral Ring this month and the 75,400 dwt vessel is currently performing a North Pacific voyage on its first employment.

Michael Jorgensen, managing director of MaruKlav, said: “It’s great to have another strong owner from Imabari, Japan joining Baumarine by MaruKlav. We are extremely happy to see we continue our fleet growth by adding more participants and strongly believe that, through a close relationship with all of them, the world largest panamax pool will continue to be the optimal solution for shipowners all over the world.”

Baumarine by MaruKlav reported second half 2021 net earnings at $29,473 per day, outperforming Baltic Exchange benchmark earnings 9 out of 12 months.