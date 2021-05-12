MOL and Kawasaki Heavy come onboard Singapore liquefied hydrogen project

Keppel Data Centres, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Linde Gas Singapore, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Vopak LNG have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the concept development of a supply infrastructure to bring liquefied hydrogen (LH2) into Singapore to power Keppel’s data centres.

Under this MOU, the five industry partners will jointly study the technical and commercial viability of a LH2 supply chain, including the feasibility of having a production and liquefaction plant and export terminal at the exporting country, transportation via ocean-going tankers, as well as an import terminal, storage units and regasification facilities in Singapore. The study is expected to continue till the end of 2021. At that juncture, the partners will decide on the next phase of their collaboration.

The partners envision that the LH2 supply infrastructure will benefit data centre facilities such as the floating data centre park project in Singapore that Keppel Data Centres is currently pursuing.

There is growing interest worldwide in the use of hydrogen as an energy source because its combustion does not emit carbon dioxide. In its liquid state, hydrogen occupies 800 times less volume compared to its gaseous state, allowing for more compact and efficient storage and transportation. As such, LH2 is gaining traction as a compelling clean energy alternative for land-scarce markets.

Dr Motohiko Nishimura, the executive officer and deputy general manager of Kawasaki’s hydrogen strategy division, said, “Kawasaki is promoting a LH2 supply chain pilot demonstration project for the first time in the world. We have accumulated experience and expertise in LH2 technology, including the world’s first LH2 carrier, hydrogen liquefaction facility, LH2 storage tank and LH2 handling facility with loading arm system.”

Kawasaki Heavy has built the world’s first LH2 carrier, and has recently made plans to supersize the ship design whereby it could carry 160,000 cu m of hydrogen.