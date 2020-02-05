Home Sector Gas MOL in for Hyundai Heavy VLGC trio February 5th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Gas, Shipyards

Japan’s largest shipping company by fleet size has decided to go to South Korea for its next ship order. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is reported by brokers to have chosen Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a series of VLGCs. The 82,000 cu m trio are all set for prompt 2021 delivery with no price mentioned.

MOL subsidiary Phoenix Tankers, headquartered in Singapore, is the line’s main VLGC player with eight VLGCs in its fleet according to its website.

The MOL orders close out HHI’s delivery slots for next year and marketing is now in full swing to try and close out its berths for the first half of 2022.