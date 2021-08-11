MOL looks at shipping ammonia from Australia

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint study to build a supply chain of green ammonia with Australian energy company, Origin Energy.

Origin is pursuing a number of green ammonia and hydrogen projects, including a green ammonia export project in Bell Bay, Tasmania, with first cargo targeted for 2026. MOL and Origin will complete a feasibility study on marine transportation of ammonia, demand in Japan and Asia and developing a supply chain by December of this year.

In May this year, MOL reentered the ammonia trades after a five-year hiatus. The company bought the 11-year-old 35,000 cu m Green Pioneer (pictured), a ship capable of transporting both LPG and ammonia. Earlier this month, MOL ordered what will become the largest ammonia carrier in the world when it delivers from Namura Shipbuilding in 2025.