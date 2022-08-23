AsiaGas

MOL moves ahead with larger CO2 carrier designs

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
MOL

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has given the world a glimpse of what a large liquefied CO2 carrier could look like. Japan’s largest shipping line has just received an approval in principle from ClassNK for its large CO2 carrier design (pictured), capable of transporting 1m tons of CO2 every year.

Until now, the movement of carbon dioxide cargoes at sea has been a very niche trade, but a host of developments in the last two years suggest CO2 has a bright future as growing trade.

Last year MOL invested in Norway-based Larvik Shipping, a pioneer in this unique trade.

Currently, the maximum capacity for transporting liquefied CO2 is approximately 3,600 cu m, or roughly 1,770 tonnes in dedicated CO2 tankers predominantly with specialist operators such as Larvik leading the way.

Earlier this year MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding showcased a concept design for an ammonia/liquefied CO2 carrier with a carrying capacity of 50,000 cu m.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button