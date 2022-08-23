MOL moves ahead with larger CO2 carrier designs

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has given the world a glimpse of what a large liquefied CO2 carrier could look like. Japan’s largest shipping line has just received an approval in principle from ClassNK for its large CO2 carrier design (pictured), capable of transporting 1m tons of CO2 every year.

Until now, the movement of carbon dioxide cargoes at sea has been a very niche trade, but a host of developments in the last two years suggest CO2 has a bright future as growing trade.

Last year MOL invested in Norway-based Larvik Shipping, a pioneer in this unique trade.

Currently, the maximum capacity for transporting liquefied CO2 is approximately 3,600 cu m, or roughly 1,770 tonnes in dedicated CO2 tankers predominantly with specialist operators such as Larvik leading the way.

Earlier this year MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding showcased a concept design for an ammonia/liquefied CO2 carrier with a carrying capacity of 50,000 cu m.