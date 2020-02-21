Home Sector Tech MOL teams up with DSME for eco FSRU technology development February 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore, Tech

Japan’s MOL and South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have entered into an agreement to jointly develop a new technology to reduce environmental impact for floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The new technology named Cryo-Powered Regas will enable to utilize the LNG cold energy, which used to be disposed, as power generation energy by adopting the organic rankine cycle in the regasification process of FSRU.

The companies expects the technology to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emission of FSRU significantly.

MOL and DSME plan to test the technology in a small-scale pilot facility within 2020 and provide the safe and environmental friendly technology to customers in future FSRU projects.

MOL has positioned its offshore business as a field where MOL can leverage its strengths in its management plan.

“FSRUs are drawing attention as a solution for flexibility and mobility in both the LNG and Electricity supply chain. MOL will promote the FSRU business and its associated services, which meets customer needs for diversified energy procurement and SDGs achievement,” MOL said in a release.