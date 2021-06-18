AsiaEnvironment

MOL vows to deploy net zero emissions ocean-going vessels this decade

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 18, 2021
0 152 1 minute read
MOL

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan’s largest shipowner, could well be the first Asian company to operate net zero emissions ocean-going vessels.

MOL has today unveiled an updated environmental roadmap aiming for net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

In the update, MOL states its intention to deploy net zero emissions ocean-going vessels this decade as well as reducing GHG emissions by 45% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels, a big step up from international goals which tend to use 2008 as a baseline.

MOL is unlikely to be the first owner in the world to deploy a net zero emissions deepsea ship. Late last month Soren Skou, CEO of AP Moller Maersk, revealed that the world’s largest liner has now contracted a yard to build a ship running on a green fuel. In February, the Danish carrier said it would order a methanol-fuelled 2,000 teu feeder vessel this year to begin operating in 2023.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 18, 2021
0 152 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button