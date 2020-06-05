MSC boxship takes out crane in Mumbai

June 5th, 2020 Asia, Containers, Europe, Operations, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

The 14,000 teu MSC Rosa M severely damaged a gantry crane at a DP World terminal in Mumbai early yesterday morning.

The crane buckled from its rail but has not collapsed and is the latest in a string of boxship prangs with cranes around the world.

Insurer TT Club has urged port operators to install laser sensor technology to avoid costly accidents.

TT Club claims analysis continue to flag quay crane issues as giving rise to the highest cost incidents for ports and terminal operators.

 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

