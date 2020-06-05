MSC boxship takes out crane in Mumbai

The 14,000 teu MSC Rosa M severely damaged a gantry crane at a DP World terminal in Mumbai early yesterday morning.

The crane buckled from its rail but has not collapsed and is the latest in a string of boxship prangs with cranes around the world.

Insurer TT Club has urged port operators to install laser sensor technology to avoid costly accidents.

TT Club claims analysis continue to flag quay crane issues as giving rise to the highest cost incidents for ports and terminal operators.