MSC calls out Panama Ports Company for disrupting its operations

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has criticised Panama Ports Company (PPC) for obstructing its operations and for looking to impose two companies to receive the maintenance and inspection deals for reefer-related services.

In a letter addressed to the director of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), Noriel Araúz, the liner giant complained that since January of this year it has experienced unprofessional behaviour and coercive actions by PPC, a subsidiary of Hutchison Ports Holdings in charge of the operations in the ports of Balboa on the Pacific side and Cristóbal on the Panama Canal Atlantic entrance.

MSC pointed out that PPC began to reject the entry of Harbor Shipping Corporation, which has been providing maritime ancillary services to its reefer containers for more than 9 years. According to PPC, the company does not have the necessary permits to provide this type of service in Panama, but MSC assured that it has seen all the permits.

MSC also claimed that almost every day, PPC restricts access to specialised equipment assigned to their containers, even when they are accompanied by AMP inspectors.

In addition, MSC noted that PPC is forcing it to contract the port services of the Serviestiba and Chaplaire companies, which they have not certified and said do not trust in the safety of its equipment and goods. “We feel that we have been extorted into accepting this situation,” the company said in its letter.

According to local media, MSC’s network operations manager, Raffaele Porzio, asked the MPA for intervention, saying, “We have a major problem that could damage our operation, our relationships with our clients, and the image of the port industry in Panama.” The companies have been approached for comment.