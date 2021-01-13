MSC joins the Hydrogen Council

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has joined fellow shipping lines CMA CGM and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) on the Hydrogen Council, a global industry body, as a steering member to foster cross-sector collaboration that will accelerate R&D related to clean hydrogen derived fuels and solutions.

“MSC is actively engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen fuels for shipping. The future of shipping and decarbonisation will rely on strong partnerships from both the perspective of technology collaboration and procurement. There must be a massive injection of energy and capital into R&D efforts to bring alternative fuels and alternative propulsion technologies to the marketplace to decarbonise all industries in the longer term,” said Bud Darr, an executive vice president at MSC.

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition.